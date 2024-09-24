Previous
Unicornium by digitalrn
Photo 1344

Unicornium

This little shop is in the town where I work. One of these days I will stop. They sell all kinds of old fashion candies.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
These little specialty shops can be a lot of fun. We have a similar shop on Main Street in Stroudsburg- but I talk myself out of going in because I know there's a lot of goodies in there I'll want to eat, but shouldn't!
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise