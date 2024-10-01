Sign up
Previous
Photo 1350
Colors
The colors are coming through now. I believe the rain has helped.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
1
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album2
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
1st October 2024 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
Wonderful Autumn capture Rick! The subtle colors and reflections are so peaceful!
October 2nd, 2024
katy
ace
Fabulous with all those wonderful reflections
October 2nd, 2024
