Photo 1353
Photo 1353
A Place To Explore
As a kid, I used to enjoy walking through the cornfields and at times I'd get lost, eventually, I'd find my way to a familiar spot.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think getting lost in a cornfield would have been a little scary to me. Looks like there was a good harvest here. Nice catch!
October 5th, 2024
