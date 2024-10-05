Sign up
Photo 1354
Spotted Lantern Fly
This one's for Thom. Lycorma delicatula, a plant hopper which has spread invasively from China to Japan, South Korea and the United States. They are a pain!
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy
ace
I have never seen one of these before. Are they like locusts?
October 5th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
@grammyn
They can be destructive. They're not as bad this year, but some seasons are much worse. They are everywhere.
October 5th, 2024
