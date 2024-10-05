Previous
Spotted Lantern Fly by digitalrn
Spotted Lantern Fly

This one's for Thom. Lycorma delicatula, a plant hopper which has spread invasively from China to Japan, South Korea and the United States. They are a pain!
Rick Schies

katy ace
I have never seen one of these before. Are they like locusts?
October 5th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
@grammyn They can be destructive. They're not as bad this year, but some seasons are much worse. They are everywhere.
October 5th, 2024  
