Previous
Photo 1387
Speed Monitoring
On campus they have a fairly strict speed monitoring system, and if someone goes too far above the limit, it snaps a photo of the car and license and then you get a warning. I was close to the limit this morning
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
3
0
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5605
photos
22
followers
55
following
380% complete
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
552
1269
1386
1977
553
1270
1387
1978
Ann H. LeFevre
Oh dear- time to slow down and enjoy the sunshine!
November 9th, 2024
katy
Taking photos and speeding
November 9th, 2024
Rick Schies
@grammyn
Yeah, a double whammy
November 9th, 2024
