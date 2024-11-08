Previous
Speed Monitoring by digitalrn
On campus they have a fairly strict speed monitoring system, and if someone goes too far above the limit, it snaps a photo of the car and license and then you get a warning. I was close to the limit this morning
Rick Schies

@digitalrn

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh dear- time to slow down and enjoy the sunshine!
November 9th, 2024  
katy ace
Taking photos and speeding
November 9th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
@grammyn Yeah, a double whammy
November 9th, 2024  
