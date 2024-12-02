Previous
Way Up There by digitalrn
Way Up There

Tree removal and being so close to electric wires is always a risk, but they are getting it done.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy ace
Such a dangerous job! It looks almost as if he is flying
December 3rd, 2024  
