Previous
Photo 1408
Pray In The Shadows
I took this photo the other evening before I had my surgery. I like how the neighbor's manger scene reflected its shadow on his garage.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Kathy
ace
That's cool. Well spotted.
December 5th, 2024
