Previous
Pray In The Shadows by digitalrn
Photo 1408

Pray In The Shadows

I took this photo the other evening before I had my surgery. I like how the neighbor's manger scene reflected its shadow on his garage.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
That's cool. Well spotted.
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact