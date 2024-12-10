Misty Evening

Previous
We have been having rain for the past two days, and tomorrow looks like a repeat. Last evening when I took the garbage out, I noticed this view toward our neighbor's house. I liked how the light came through the tree.
Rick Schies

amyK ace
Great evening scene; like your composition
December 11th, 2024  
