Photo 1417
Lebanon VA Hospital
Built in the late 1940's to serve the World War II veterans and all associated health needs. It has expanded to several other large buildings on campus. This is the main building and original
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1295
1416
2008
353
577
1296
1417
2009
Views
3
Album
Album2
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th December 2024 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
