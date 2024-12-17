Previous
Lebanon VA Hospital by digitalrn
Lebanon VA Hospital

Built in the late 1940's to serve the World War II veterans and all associated health needs. It has expanded to several other large buildings on campus. This is the main building and original
Rick Schies

@digitalrn
