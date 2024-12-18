Sign up
Photo 1418
A Place Of Slumber
I enjoy walking through cemeteries, maybe a bit morbid, but I believe everyone has had an impact on someone during their lifetime, and they deserve to be remembered
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5752
photos
27
followers
62
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Album2
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
18th December 2024 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Diane
ace
I agree. I like old cemeteries, too. Good shot.
December 19th, 2024
