A Place Of Slumber by digitalrn
Photo 1418

A Place Of Slumber

I enjoy walking through cemeteries, maybe a bit morbid, but I believe everyone has had an impact on someone during their lifetime, and they deserve to be remembered
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Diane ace
I agree. I like old cemeteries, too. Good shot.
December 19th, 2024  
