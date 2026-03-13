Previous
The Beauty of a Simpler Life by digitalrn
The Beauty of a Simpler Life

I took this photo of an Amish farm the other day. Everything looked so neatly manicured.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Rick Schies

katy
Fabulous subject that is truly picture perfect
March 13th, 2026  
Jerzy
It seems so appealing
March 13th, 2026  
Corinne C
A fantastic black and white image
March 13th, 2026  
