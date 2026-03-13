Sign up
Previous
Photo 1433
The Beauty of a Simpler Life
I took this photo of an Amish farm the other day. Everything looked so neatly manicured.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
3
1
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy
ace
Fabulous subject that is truly picture perfect
March 13th, 2026
Jerzy
ace
It seems so appealing
March 13th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic black and white image
March 13th, 2026
