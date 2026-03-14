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Desk Ornament by digitalrn
Photo 1434

Desk Ornament

My office is filled with various objects that I have collected through the years. This bird, when turned on, will actually sing if you pass it by. It's a little annoying after a minute or so, but I think it's pretty cool
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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