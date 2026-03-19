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Previous
Photo 1439
Big Father Time
This is a nice little sitting area in the hallway. I love this huge clock.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy
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It is definitely easy to tell what time it is with this great big clock
March 19th, 2026
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