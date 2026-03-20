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Fields Being Prepared by digitalrn
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Fields Being Prepared

They spread manure recently. You can still smell the country aroma.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Dorothy ace
Same here tonight!
March 20th, 2026  
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