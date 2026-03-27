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Mt. Lebanon Dairy Farms by digitalrn
Photo 1447

Mt. Lebanon Dairy Farms

An old dairy barn, still functioning, but it does not look like your typical barn
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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