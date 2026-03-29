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The Art Barn by digitalrn
Photo 1449

The Art Barn

This house and barn are right up the street from where we live. It was all in bad shape, but recently they cleaned out and gutted the house, and I believe they are planning something for the barn. Not positive on that assumption, but time will tell.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
Some beautifully weathered wood
March 29th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Oh I hope so!
March 29th, 2026  
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