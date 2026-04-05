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Photo 1456
Relaxing
Our Granddaughter called us and said, "I made some chicken pot pie soup, and I made too mush so what if we bring you some? Oh yeah...bring it on. Afterward, I found myself almost in a coma. It was delicious
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy
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The perfect illustration of relaxation and how spoiled you are to have homemade soup
April 6th, 2026
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