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The Sun by digitalrn
Photo 1457

The Sun

The sunshine despite the cold. I liked the way if highlighted the neighbor's trees, and our freshly mowed lawn
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Allison Williams ace
Pretty neighborhood.
April 7th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
@allie912 Thank you, Allison. We love it here. It is so nice and peaceful
April 7th, 2026  
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