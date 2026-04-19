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Meet Marveen (Merv) by digitalrn
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Meet Marveen (Merv)

This is Merv, Josie's Mother, my mother-in-law, the best mother-in-law one could ever ask for. She is 87, has some health issues, and has become a little more forgetful. Here she is, busy checking her phone, still pretty slick at the electronics.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Diane ace
Good for Merv! Sometimes I have to ask my grandchildren to help me....
April 20th, 2026  
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