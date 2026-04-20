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Clouds Rolling In by digitalrn
Photo 1466

Clouds Rolling In

This looked quite dramatic as these dark clouds sat on top of that hill
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Kathy ace
We had white and dark clouds blow by all day today.
April 21st, 2026  
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