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Heading Home From Church by digitalrn
Photo 1527

Heading Home From Church

Caught this horse and buggy just in time. I'm assuming they were heading home from church
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Seems so idyllic. Good shot.
June 29th, 2026  
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