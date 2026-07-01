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Previous
Photo 1530
A Mixed Bag Of Greens
I was playing with my settings and ended up liking this random shot
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
6356
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album2
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
30th June 2026 2:34pm
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Dorothy
ace
It looks like a painting.
July 2nd, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
I like it too.
July 2nd, 2026
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