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Kicking Up The Dust by digitalrn
Photo 1532

Kicking Up The Dust

Everything is so dry here, and today the heat index reached a whopping 112'F
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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