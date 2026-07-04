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Photo 1533
The Orchard
This orchard is just up the road from our home. Despite the sweltering heat, the fruit trees seem to be doing okay. Rain is in the forecast, thank goodness.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Milanie
Glad to hear they're surviving this weather you're having.
July 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Excellent scene and again nice texture
July 4th, 2026
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