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The Orchard by digitalrn
Photo 1533

The Orchard

This orchard is just up the road from our home. Despite the sweltering heat, the fruit trees seem to be doing okay. Rain is in the forecast, thank goodness.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Milanie
Glad to hear they're surviving this weather you're having.
July 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent scene and again nice texture
July 4th, 2026  
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