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What Might You See Here by digitalrn
Photo 1535

What Might You See Here

What might you see in these cloud formations. I see two animals. I see a poodle standing on top of an elephant. Am I crazy or what?
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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