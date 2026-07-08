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Surgery Complete by digitalrn
Photo 1537

Surgery Complete

The surgery went well. It took two hours, and as I expected, more pain this time. The surgeon fixed four toes and as you can see, the one has a pin. I am not looking forward to its removal.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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