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The Evening Comes Softly by digitalrn
Photo 1538

The Evening Comes Softly

This is from our back porch, my temporary perch
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Diane ace
Beautiful!
July 10th, 2026  
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