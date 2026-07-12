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A View From Our Back Porch by digitalrn
Photo 1540

A View From Our Back Porch

My temporary haven. I go for my post operative follow-up tomorrow, I can’t wait till I can move about more freely. The good thing, pain is manageable with Tylenol or Advil.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Life Thru My Lens
Nice view, hope you are on the mend from your surgery.
Nice photo.
July 13th, 2026  
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