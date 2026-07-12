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Previous
Photo 1540
A View From Our Back Porch
My temporary haven. I go for my post operative follow-up tomorrow, I can’t wait till I can move about more freely. The good thing, pain is manageable with Tylenol or Advil.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
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12th July 2026 7:42pm
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Nice view, hope you are on the mend from your surgery.
Nice photo.
July 13th, 2026
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Nice photo.