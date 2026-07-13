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A Small Milk Can by digitalrn
Photo 1541

A Small Milk Can

A piece of my collection
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely piece of memorabilia
July 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
I would love this.
July 13th, 2026  
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