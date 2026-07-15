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Mobility by digitalrn
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Mobility

My only mode of mobility for another week or two.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Babs ace
Good way to get about. I will race you with my wheelie walker ha ha
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2026-07-06
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Kinda looks fun
July 16th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It gets you around though- so onward you roll!
July 16th, 2026  
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