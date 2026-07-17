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Photo 1545
Combo
A mix of shapes and lines.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Dorothy
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Very nice decor. I certainly miss having a mantel to decorate!
July 17th, 2026
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