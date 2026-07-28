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Previous
Photo 1552
Wall Decor
I played around with this simple black wrought iron wall piece, and I like the outcome.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy
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Cool textures and colors to complete the artistic quality of the subject
July 29th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Looks like artwork that would hang in a coffee shop!
July 29th, 2026
amyK
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Cool edit
July 29th, 2026
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