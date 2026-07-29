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Previous
Photo 1553
Diesel Buldozer
I must get back to work. I have too much time looking around eBay, and then I buy things. I do collect Hubley toys, and I stumbled onto this one. It's a 1950's Hubley Diesel Bulldozer, and it works.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy
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Excellent! Made in the days when toys were expected to last
July 30th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Nice piece!
July 30th, 2026
Babs
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It looks fabulous. What a great buy.
July 30th, 2026
Allison Williams
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Interesting. I’d like to see some of the others in your collection.
July 30th, 2026
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