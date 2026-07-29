Previous
Diesel Buldozer by digitalrn
Photo 1553

Diesel Buldozer

I must get back to work. I have too much time looking around eBay, and then I buy things. I do collect Hubley toys, and I stumbled onto this one. It's a 1950's Hubley Diesel Bulldozer, and it works.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Excellent! Made in the days when toys were expected to last
July 30th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice piece!
July 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
It looks fabulous. What a great buy.
July 30th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Interesting. I’d like to see some of the others in your collection.
July 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact