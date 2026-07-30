Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1554
Another Bank
This is an Abraham Lincoln coin bank. It was originally a syrup bottle from Lincoln Foods, dating to around 1940 - 1950. I have quite a few glass coin banks that I use to store all my pennies.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
6466
photos
29
followers
65
following
425% complete
View this month »
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
Latest from all albums
698
1423
1553
2154
699
1424
1554
2155
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close