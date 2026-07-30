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Another Bank by digitalrn
Photo 1554

Another Bank

This is an Abraham Lincoln coin bank. It was originally a syrup bottle from Lincoln Foods, dating to around 1940 - 1950. I have quite a few glass coin banks that I use to store all my pennies.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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