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Old Time Tractor by digitalrn
Photo 1559

Old Time Tractor

This little beauty may no longer be functional in the fields, but it still has some decorative purpose
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot and edit !
August 5th, 2026  
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