Peyton Jr. by digitalrn
Photo 1167

Peyton Jr.

Daddy gave Jr a haircut yesterday and afterwards he came up to the loft to show Pop Pop. He will be five this year (October) cannot believe it.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Francoise ace
They are both so beautiful.
May 5th, 2020  
