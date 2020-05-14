Previous
Then & Now by digitalrn
Photo 1170

Then & Now

I had this idea so I played with some of my editing software and came up with this. She was about a year old in the mirror and of course now, she is 18. this Fall she goes on to college and will major in Criminal Justice. We are so proud of her.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Photo Details

katy ace
WOW! Love this. What a superb idea and excellent execution Rick FAV
May 15th, 2020  
