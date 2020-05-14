Sign up
Photo 1170
Then & Now
I had this idea so I played with some of my editing software and came up with this. She was about a year old in the mirror and of course now, she is 18. this Fall she goes on to college and will major in Criminal Justice. We are so proud of her.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
katy
ace
WOW! Love this. What a superb idea and excellent execution Rick FAV
May 15th, 2020
