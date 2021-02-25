Sign up
Photo 1175
My Time Machine
I had this baby packed away for years. Finally last year I brought it out of storage, took it to a place that specializes in turntables and they did a great job going over everything so it works like new and it helps me to relive the olden days
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
Views
6
Album
Album3
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
25th February 2021 11:19pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
