My Time Machine by digitalrn
Photo 1175

My Time Machine

I had this baby packed away for years. Finally last year I brought it out of storage, took it to a place that specializes in turntables and they did a great job going over everything so it works like new and it helps me to relive the olden days
Rick Schies

@digitalrn
