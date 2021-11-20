DEMENTIA: The Experience

For the past year or more I have been working on a special project. For the past twenty years, I have worked with individuals diagnosed with dementia, and after witnessing firsthand the emotional struggles faced by spouses and children, I wanted to write a Family and Caregiver Resource Book, something to help others who may be on this journey now or will face it in the future. I finally completed the project and the Ebook it is in for publishing on Amazon as of this morning. The paperback will be out soon. My Grandmother had dementia, and it was a personal struggle for my Grandfather, so this is dedicated to my Grandparents as they struggled through the difficult journey.