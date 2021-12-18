Sign up
Photo 1198
Missing Sis
This is my sister Donna. Today would have been her 72nd birthday. We lost her suddenly this past year. January 25th it will be one year. I am now the eldest, five brothers remain.
18th December 2021
18th Dec 21
1
1
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
Diane
ace
She was a beautiful woman. Holidays are when we remember most the people we have lost. My niece and I were reminiscing today about her mother, my sister-in-law. I think of her when we decorate the Christmas tree, because every year she gave us a special ornament.
December 19th, 2024
