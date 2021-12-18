Previous
Next
Missing Sis by digitalrn
Photo 1198

Missing Sis

This is my sister Donna. Today would have been her 72nd birthday. We lost her suddenly this past year. January 25th it will be one year. I am now the eldest, five brothers remain.
18th December 2021 18th Dec 21

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
She was a beautiful woman. Holidays are when we remember most the people we have lost. My niece and I were reminiscing today about her mother, my sister-in-law. I think of her when we decorate the Christmas tree, because every year she gave us a special ornament.
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact