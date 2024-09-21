Previous
Implosion

Just some fun with some abstracts. I didn't have time to get out to take photos.
Rick Schies

katy ace
This one is a very interesting looking abstract. It definitely looks like Art.
September 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This makes me think of a Chrysanthimum. I know I spelled that wrong!
September 22nd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
I agree with Ann...definitely reminds me of a Mum too! Beautiful!!
September 22nd, 2024  
