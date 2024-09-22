Previous
Old Homestead by digitalrn
Old Homestead

While out driving around, I decided to drive by one of my old homesteads. It looks much different now, but I lived here from the age of 3 to 6. We lived on the right side. Still hold onto a lot of memories from back then.
Rick Schies

digitalrn
