Photo 1245
Courtyard Seating
This is one of many courtyards we have where I work. Residents and their families enjoy sitting outside or just walking around for fresh air.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy
ace
It looks like a beautiful place to relax
October 12th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The grounds there are so pretty and quite impressive.
October 12th, 2024
