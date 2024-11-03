Sign up
Previous
Photo 1265
Perch
The perch were biting today, most small but my son's was about 9 inches. All the other ones were small, but it was still fun.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
1
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch for him- and your camera!
November 4th, 2024
