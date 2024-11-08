Previous
Shooting Hoops by digitalrn
Photo 1270

Shooting Hoops

Snapped a quick photo while waiting at a red light. Looks like they are discussing teams or something
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It was the perfect day for it too. Good catch!
November 9th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks like a beautiful day for being outside
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise