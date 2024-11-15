Sign up
Photo 1277
A Nice Surprise
I thought this was a buzzard circling nearby. I took my chances and zoomed in as I could, and though it's not the best photo, I was delighted to see what I actually captured.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album3
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
15th November 2024 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
