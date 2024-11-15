Previous
A Nice Surprise by digitalrn
Photo 1277

A Nice Surprise

I thought this was a buzzard circling nearby. I took my chances and zoomed in as I could, and though it's not the best photo, I was delighted to see what I actually captured.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise