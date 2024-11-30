Previous
Thank You For Your Service by digitalrn
Photo 1289

Thank You For Your Service

As you drive through the military cemetery it is easy to feel overwhelmed with such gratitude for what our men and women have done in service for out Country.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice black and white- I had a similar feeling when we visited the grave of my father-in-law who was buried in a military cemetery too.
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact