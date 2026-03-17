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Great Job by digitalrn
Photo 1314

Great Job

This is another desk ornament that I use on occasion, especially if I am talking to someone about the great job they do. It always gets a good chuckle
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cute! It's always good to make fellow employees smile.
March 17th, 2026  
katy ace
Fun I bet your colleagues love it
March 17th, 2026  
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