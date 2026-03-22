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Geese by digitalrn
Photo 1319

Geese

Today was the day for feathered friends. These two were wandering around out front, and as I approached them to grab their picture, the one looking at me began scolding me. He wasn't happy
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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