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Some Big Ones by digitalrn
Photo 1326

Some Big Ones

Had to get a shot of these three, especially the ones with the long horns.
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot- it's hard to believe those horns aren't as heavy as they look- but I've been told they're basically hollow.
April 1st, 2026  
katy ace
Oh wow! A nice variety of them in this photo
April 1st, 2026  
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